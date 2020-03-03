Corn planting above five-year average at 92% in Brazil's Mato Grosso by Feb end

New Delhi — Farmers in Brazil's Mato Grosso were able to plant corn in about 92% of the projected area as of February 28, when the ideal sowing window closes, well above the five-year average of 88%, the Instituto Mato-Grossense de Economia Agropecuria said on Monday.

Last year, corn planting in the state stood at 96% by February end, largely due to early rains that expedited soybean harvesting and corn sowing.

The second corn output in the state is estimated at 32.44 million mt for 2019-2020, up 0.6% from a year earlier, with the area projected at 5.1 million hectares, up 5% year on year, the institute said.

Despite a tight schedule and frequent rains last month, most farmers were able to plant corn during the ideal period as they invested in improved technologies, encouraged by high domestic prices for corn.

As of Friday, average weekly corn prices in the state was at Real 38.32 ($8.56)/60 kg, up 66% from a year earlier, according to the institute.

Farmers in Mato Grosso have already sold 64.4% of the projected second corn crop so far, compared with 46.5% at the same time last year, according to the institute.

Mato Grosso is the largest corn producer in Brazil and accounts for over 50% of the corn exports from the country.

In Brazil, the first corn crop is planted during September-December and harvested in February-May, while the second corn crop, also known as Safrinha corn, is planted after the soybean harvest in February-March and harvested in June-July.