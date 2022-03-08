Factbox: A look at Russia-China wheat, sunflower oil trade as Ukraine crisis rages

S&P Global Offerings
08 Mar 2022 | 01:30 UTC
Highlights
China expands wheat trade deal with Russia
China's winter wheat harvest seen "worst in history"
Russia eyes China's huge demand for wheat, vegetable oil
China could emerge as a major buyer for Russian wheat and sunflower oil as wide-ranging financial sanctions threaten Russia's agriculture trade flows to its traditional markets in Europe.
China's deepening agriculture trade relation with Russia was highlighted by the approval of an extensive wheat import agreement on Feb. 24 under which Russia is allowed to sell wheat from all its regions and use its deepsea ports to ship it, directly competing with other wheat exporters eyeing Chinese markets. Earlier, wheat exports to China were only allowed from seven regions, and roadways and railways were used for exports.
China's wheat market presents a huge opportunity for Russia as Chinese dependence on wheat in 2021 rose following higher substitution with corn in its animal feed.
China has already expressed its intention to maintain trade ties with Russia. Its foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenb in Feb. 28 said the country will continue to conduct normal trade cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.
Russia is also expected to make inroads into China's huge vegetable oil market as traders see an uptick in demand for Russian sunflower oil from China, with top exporter Ukraine remaining absent from the market.
Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and the second-largest exporter of sunflower oil.