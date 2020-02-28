EP UK calls for gas peaker bids in Northern Ireland

London — EP UK Investments has called for bids to supply gas-fired peaking generation units in Northern Ireland, the EPH-owned company said Friday in a note in the Official Journal.

Czech generator EPH has a growing presence in the European generation market and, via EP UK Investments, operates the Kilroot and Ballylumford power stations in Northern Ireland.

In one lot, EPUKI "seeks to procure equipment in the form of heavy-duty gas turbines greater than 100 MW," it said in the note.

These units "may be required to operate with a back-up fuel" other than natural gas, it said.

In a second lot, the company is looking for gas reciprocating engines greater than 10 MW, capable of forming an array of at least 40 MW.

The combined value of the lots is estimated at Eur96 million ($106 million).

Equipment supply agreements are to run from September, 2020 to October, 2022. Bids are due by March 25, with invitations to tender dispatched by April 24.

EPUKI represents the UK interests of Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH), the Czech Republic generator with power station assets in the Slovak Republic, Germany, Italy, the UK and Hungary.

Last year EPUKI bought the 708 MW Ballylumford gas-fired plant and the 701 MW Kilroot coal-fired plant as well as the 10 MW Kilroot energy storage unit.

It also took an 80% stake Tynagh Energy Limited, an independent power producer that owns a 400 MW CCGT power plant in the Republic of Ireland.

In England, the company bought the coal-fired Eggborough Power plant in 2015 (now closed), then Langage and South Humber Bank CCGTs in 2017 (2.2 GW in all).

In 2018 it completed conversion of the 420 MW Lynemouth power plant to biomass, and gained consent to build a 2.5 GW CCGT at the Eggborough site.

It also has consent to build a 1.8 GW CCGT at King's Lynn, Norfolk.