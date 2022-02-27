Japan's NYK decides not to send more ships to Ukraine as three vessels stuck at port

Japan's major shipowner Nippon Yusen Kaisha, or NYK Line, has decided not to send more of its ships to Ukraine as three of its vessels are currently stuck at Ukrainian ports, a company spokesperson said Feb. 27, amid an intensifying military conflict with Russia.

"We have decided not to send our ships to enter ports in Ukraine, and we have started our coordination with our cargo owners," the spokesperson said.

NYK's three ships are stuck at unspecified ports in Ukraine because of the ban on port entry and departure, the spokesperson said, declining to elaborate further.

NYK's latest move came as the Japanese Shipowners' Association issued precautionary advisories to its members for navigation in Ukraine and Russian waters.

The Namura Queen was struck by a missile at anchorage while operating at the port of Yuzhny in Ukraine Feb. 25, a source said.

Market sources have also reported attacks on a number of Ukrainian ports including Odessa, Nikolaev, Pivdenniy, and Ochakov.

AnImabari-based Nissen Kaiun official confirmed Feb. 26 that the Japanese group ownedNamura Queen that had been attacked, but the official declined to elaborate further.

The dry bulk carrier Namura Queen is currently heading to Istanbul in Turkey, after leaving Yuzhny port on Feb. 25, according to S&P Global Platts cFlow trade-flow analytics software.

Ukraine is a sizeable contributor to global grain exports and any disruption to trade flows could potentially affect food security and prices, at a time when food inflation has soared to a record high in the last year.

Russia's Azov and Rostov ports serve as trans-shipment hubs to load deep-water vessels at the Russian port of Kavkaz and as loading points to make small parcel shipments of wheat, barley and corn to destinations in the east Mediterranean.