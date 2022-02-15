Ukraine exported 1.5 million mt of corn from Feb 1-10: lineups

Ukraine exported a total of 1.5 million mt of corn in the first 10 days of February, according to the most recent lineups, which showed China taking 27% of that total.

That represents a significant increase in the pace of Ukraine's exports compared to the same period in 2020, when the lineups showed that just 821,000 mt was exported.

In total, 17.63 million mt of corn was shipped from Ukraine between the start of the marketing year on July 1, 2021, and Feb. 10, 2022, with 5.42 million mt was for China, 2.45 million mt headed for Spain and 1.53 million mt going to the Netherlands. In the same period a year earlier, the total exported was 12.22 million mt.

The lineups, which were dated Feb. 11, included 40 ships that hadn't berthed at the time of publication, but had been due to arrive in port between Jan. 27 and Feb. 10. It showed a further 14 ships that were due to berth between Feb. 11 and Feb. 19. Together, those ships are due to carry to carry 2.31 million mt of corn, with a third of that going to China.

Ukraine's agriculture ministry released its own figures on Feb. 14 showing that the country had exported 17.37 million mt of corn so far in the 2021-22 marketing year. Market participants say that they watch the lineups more closely since the data is consider more up-to-date.

Destination Jul 1 2020 to Feb 10 2021 Jul 1 2021 to Feb 10 2022 Increase Total 12,222,837 17,627,985 44% China 4,961,840 5,424,903 9% Spain 1,104,160 2,446,486 122% Netherlands 1,232,330 1,526,510 24% Iran 585,836 1,520,555 160%