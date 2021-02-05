Houston — The US exported 423.02 million liters, or 111.68 million gallons, of ethanol in December, down 24% year on year but only 2% lower month on month, Census Bureau data showed Feb. 5.

Canada was the top destination for fuel ethanol in December, taking 87.24 million liters, or 23.03 million gallons, according to the data.

South Korea imported the second-highest quantity of US ethanol in December, at 49.01 million liters, or 12.94 million gallons.

China rose to be the No. 3 importer of US ethanol, buying 47.42 million liters, or 12.52 million gallons in December.

Hong Kong with 29.61 million liters, or 10.46 million gallons, and Brazil with 28.65 million liters, or 7.56 million gallons, were at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Canada was the biggest importer of US ethanol in 2020, with 1.239 billion liters, or 327.11 million gallons. Brazil was the second-biggest importer, at 756.56 million liters, or 199.73 million gallons.

India came in third at 718.08 million liters, or 189.58 million gallons.

South Korea and The Netherlands were the fourth- and fifth-biggest importers, respectively, in 2020.

Total US ethanol exports in 2020 were 5.06 billion liters, or 1.336 billion gallons, down 9% year on year.

Top five destinations of US fuel ethanol in 2020 (in million liters):

Canada 1,239

Brazil 756.56

India 718.08

S Korea 400.69

The Netherlands 293.22