01 Feb 2022 | 14:39 UTC

Egypt, Iran, Sudan receive most of Russia's January wheat exports: lineup

Egypt, Iran and Sudan will together receive two thirds of the 917,000 mt of wheat loaded from Russia's main port of Novorossiisk onto ships that arrived between Jan. 9 and Jan. 31, according to the most recent lineups for the port's three grain terminals.

The lineups produced by port agents Global Ocean Service Ltd. showed that Iran is due to receive 227,000 mt of wheat, Sudan will receive 205,000 mt and Egypt will get 189,000 mt.

They also include a 19,650 mt shipment for Cuba, which traders say will be the country's second Russian purchase this marketing year (July 2021-June 2022), after it bought 23,000 mt in October. One market source said the Caribbean island didn't take any wheat from Russia in the previous marketing year.

Novorossiisk has three main grains terminals, NKHP, NZT and KSK. The first two of these have a combined annual capacity of 13.6 million mt and are controlled by Demetra Holding, a grains business that's part of VTB, a state-controlled Russian bank. KSK is privately owned. In addition to its shipments from Novorossiisk, Russia also exports wheat through the neighboring deepsea ports of Kavkaz, Tuapse and Taman.

In its most recent report, the US Department of Agriculture estimated that Russian wheat exports for the 2021-22 marketing year would total 35 million mt, down from 38 million mt the previous year. The fall reflects a decline in the country's production to 76 million mt from 85 million mt, based USDA figures.

Status
Terminal
Ship Name
Cargo
Quantity
Shipper
Arrived
Loading Completed
Destination
Sailed
NKHP
Prince Mouhhamad
Wheat
22700
UGC
09-Jan
12-Jan
Syria
Sailed
NKHP
Oxana V
Barley
35500
Artis Agro Export
08-Jan
16-Jan
Libya
Sailed
NKHP
Lausanne
Wheat
29550
UGC
17-Jan
20-Jan
Syria
Sailed
NKHP
Lucy Ocean
Wheat
53379
Demetra Trading
20-Jan
25-Jan
Pakistan
Due to arrive
NKHP
Queen Alesia
Wheat
26250
Sierentz Global
31-Jan
n/a
n/a
Due to arrive
NKHP
Princess Manisa
Wheat
21282
N/A
05-Feb
n/a
n/a
Sailed
NZT
Esna
Wheat
63000
Aston
02-Jan
09-Jan
Egypt (GASC)
Sailed
NZT
Wadi Safaga
Wheat
63000
Demetra Trading
09-Jan
13-Jan
Egypt (GASC)
Sailed
NZT
Wadi Sudr
Wheat
40000
Artis Agro Export
10-Jan
16-Jan
Egypt (GASC)
Sailed
NZT
Key Future
Wheat
68000
Demetra Trading
18-Jan
25-Jan
Sudan
Loading
NZT
Seagull
Wheat
11366
Demetra Trading
27-Jan
27-Jan
Pakistan
Due to arrive
NZT
Alexandria
Wheat
68803
Demetra Trading
29-Jan
n/a
Sudan
Due to arrive
NZT
Kavkaz IV
Wheat
33000
Aston
30-Jan
n/a
Libya
Due to arrive
NZT
Manta Hatice
Wheat
19650
Agroland Trade
30-Jan
n/a
Cuba
Due to arrive
NZT
LBC Earth
Wheat
68500
Demetra Trading
04-Feb
n/a
Sudan
Sailed
KSK
Balboa
Corn
59750
Cargill
30-Dec
31-Dec
South Korea
Sailed
KSK
Emmakris
Wheat
63000
GTCS
13-Jan
16-Jan
Egypt (GASC)
Sailed
KSK
Tomahawk
Wheat
66000
GTCS
16-Jan
20-Jan
Iran
Sailed
KSK
Wadi Sudr
Wheat
23000
Artis Agro Export
21-Jan
25-Jan
Egypt (GASC)
Sailed
KSK
Amis Wisdom III
Wheat
52500
Cargill
25-Jan
27-Jan
Turkey
Loading
KSK
Norah
Wheat
95800
Ast
27-Jan
30-Jan
Iran
Due to arrive
KSK
The Able
Wheat
66000
GTCS
30-Jan
n/a
Iran
Due to arrive
KSK
My Meray
Barley
31000
Artis Agro Export
31-Jan
n/a
Libya
Due to arrive
KSK
Discover
Wheat
25000
GTCS
01-Feb
n/a
Turkey
Due to arrive
KSK
Sotira
Wheat
65000
GTCS
5 Feb to 12 Feb
n/a

Editor:

Jonathan Loades-Carter