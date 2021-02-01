EU, UK combined wheat output for 2021-22 seen 8% higher on year at 147 mil mt

New Delhi — Total wheat production in the EU and the UK over the marketing year 2021-22 (July-June) is likely to reach 147 million mt, up 8% on the year, amid higher acreage and better expected yields, S&P Global Platts Analytics said in a report Feb. 1.

Total harvested area for wheat in the EU and the UK is likely to grow 6% year on year to 26 million hectares in 2021-22, the report said.

"National-level average total wheat yield is set slightly above the five-year average at 5.66 mt per hectare, assuming near normal weather during the growing season," the report said.

The EU, along with the UK, is likely to produce 135.8 million mt wheat in 2020-21, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

In the largest wheat producing-exporting country in the EU, France, wheat acreage is expected to increase 18% from 2020-21 to 5.3 million hectares, and with trend yields set at 7.05 mt/hectare -- total wheat production is estimated at 37.4 million mt -- which can move up to 40 million mt if supported by favorable weather, Platts Analytics said.

"In Platts Analytics best-case scenario, with a mild winter, favorable conditions in spring and a potential to slightly increase spring wheat area, the EU-27+UK could produce over 154 million mt of wheat, while in contrast, in a low-case scenario, with possible lower crop survival rate after winter and poor weather in spring and early summer, production may drop to below 135 million mt," the report added.