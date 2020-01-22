US wheat inspected for exports down 22% on week: USDA

New Delhi — US wheat inspected for exports for the week ended January 16 fell 22.4% to 435,129 mt, data from the US Department of Agriculture, or USDA, showed on Tuesday.

US wheat inspected for exports is the produce sold and inspected during loading at export locations for shipment overseas.

The volume of US wheat inspected for the reporting week was 17.1% lower compared to the same period a year ago.

The total volume of US wheat inspected for exports so far in the 2019-20 market year has risen by 13.6% to 15.9 million mt.

A typical wheat market year in the US begins June and lasts until May the following year.

The volume of US wheat inspected for departure from the US Pacific Coast for the week totaled 257,379 mt, comprising 101,510 of Hard Red Spring, 84,877 mt of Hard Red Winter and 70,992 mt of Soft White.

Top destinations for wheat inspected for departure from the Pacific Coast were Indonesia with 115,231 mt, Bangladesh with 56,925 mt, Guatemala with 48,301 mt and Japan with 36,922 mt.

For departure from the Gulf Coast, US wheat inspected volume was 137,099 mt, comprising 78,238 mt of Hard Red Winter, 37,398 mt of Soft Red Winter, and 21,463 mt of Hard Red Spring.

Top destinations for wheat inspection for departure from Gulf Coast were Dominican Republic with 39,554 mt, Nigeria with 26,351 mt, Mexico with 23,008 mt and Jamaica with 21,050 mt.

The USDA, in its December report projected wheat exports from the US to reach 26.54 million mt for 2019-20.