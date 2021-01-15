15 Jan 2021 | 05:35 UTC — New Delhi

US wheat net sales dip on week as Asian buyers skip high-volume purchases

Highlights

Bangladesh books US wheat for 2nd time in 2020-21

Some cancellations seen from China

US 2020-21 total commitments up 7.5% on year

New Delhi — US wheat net export sales in the week ended Jan. 7 continued to dip for the third straight week, hitting 221,942 mt, down 19.4% from the previous week, as fewer volumes were seen booked by Asian buyers, latest data from the US Department of Agriculture showed.

However, the pace of commercial wheat sales in the latest week showed US is on track to meet the USDA's 2020-21 export forecast of 26.8 million mt.

Asian buyers, including China, have been prolific in US wheat purchases in recent weeks, but showed minimal interest in in the week ended Jan. 7.

After booking US wheat for eight straight weeks, some cancellations were seen from Chinese buyers, the USDA data showed Jan. 14.

However, exports to China continued in the week to Jan. 7, with total wheat shipments reaching 325,792 mt over the last month, an analysis of USDA's export sales showed.

China remains the third-largest buyer of US wheat in 2020-21 after Mexico and the Philippines. US wheat marketing year runs from June through May.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh emerged as the top buyer of US wheat in the latest week as it booked 55,000 mt, making it only a second such purchase in the 2020-21 marketing season.

Bangladesh's move can be attributed to the developments around Russia, which is set to introduce export quota and taxes on wheat shipments from February. Bangladesh has recently been a significant wheat market for Russia.

With the marketing season in its 31st week, total commitments for US wheat shipping to global destinations have now reached 21 million mt, 7.5% higher than the same period a year ago, according to the export sales data.

US wheat total commitments now have hit 78.6% of USDA's US wheat export forecast for 2020-21.

The USDA kept US wheat export forecast the 2020-21 unchanged in its latest update.

US wheat net export sales: Top 6 destinations
Reported in the week ended Jan. 7, 2021
Country
Volume (MT)
Bangladesh
55,000
Mexico
46,200
Malaysia
34,000
Nigeria
23,800
Vietnam
20,000
Indonesia
7,000
List excludes unknown destinations
US wheat total commitments: Top 6 destinations
Reported in the week ended Jan. 7, 2021
Country
Volume (MT)
Mexico
2,757,000
The Philippines
2,649,000
China
2,386,000
Japan
1,939,000
South Korea
1,418,000
Nigeria
1,066,000

Source: USDA

