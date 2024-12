Interactive: China's demographic time bomb for global food demand

China has been a critical driver in world food trade over the past 30 years. Its growth in food consumption has been driven by rapid economic and population growth, with its population growing by nearly 25% from 1990 to 2020, while GDP grew at an average rate of 9%. This caused China to rely on food imports as its crop production could not keep up.

However, China’s economy is slowing, and its population is shrinking due to rapidly declining birth rates. Its slowing food demand growth is easing its food security issues, which will significantly impact agriculture and food exports to China.