Infographic: IMO 2020 – Tough new environmental regulations will soon hit the shipping industry

Tough new environmental regulations will soon hit the shipping industry. The IMO 2020 sulfur cap and Ballast Water Treatment rules look set to cause massive disruption, and the continued implementation of worldwide Emission Control Areas (ECA) present fuel buyers and suppliers with new fuel choices, prices, equipment, logistical issues and quality challenges.

We know that it's tough navigating the many and varied environmental regulations on the horizon, and we're therefore pleased to share an infographic to help you quickly identify the key challenges and prepare your business. This infographic summarizes the key questions, analyzes the supply and demand data, shares refinery outlooks, and calculates the potential fuel cost for vessels of varying sizes.

Click the image to view a larger size.

