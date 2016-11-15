What is the container market landscape going to be in 2017?

S&P Global Platts senior editor, Andrew Scorer, waxes lyrical about the global container market.

What an eventful year 2016 has been. With many examples that were not foreseen. What could be repeated in 2017 that we can takeaway, So that our sector does not repeat the Hanjin media display?

Over supply of ships is a familiar phrase, But with demolitions on the rise the market deserves praise. Will it be enough to negate the destructive orderbook? Or will the oversupply flood the poor little brook?

On the other side of the coin is global trade demand, This does not look too positive but let’s not put our head in the sand. The Panama Canal expansion is complete and Panama is there to compete. Trade lanes capacities will change but the final alliance structures could be strange.

The container market is on a tip of an iceberg regarding mergers and acquisitions. Strategic or opportunistic consolidation will depend on one's ambitions. Who will be the winners and losers of the highly leveraged versus the cash rich? Will financial regulations be the key to the on/off switch?

Platts’ new container team will comment on key influencers that make sense. Will you agree with our 2017 view? Hold that suspense. Watch our Commodity Pulse video showing mid-December. Until then please place in your memory to remember.