Infographic: LNG and Japan – the impact of market liberalization

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan combined consume about half of the world’s LNG supply. This explains these countries’ strong bargaining power in a buyer’s market and the critical role they will play in reshaping the way LNG is traded.

As the Asian power and gas sectors look to the disruptive and opportune dynamics of a deregulating market, Japan’s ongoing power and gas sector liberalizations could impact the region.

Japan may emerge as a forerunner towards a LNG trading hub in the region, facilitated by the Platts JKM™ LNG spot price benchmark.

Check out our infographic below on LNG and the impact of Japan's market liberalization.

Click the image to view a larger size.

Related video: LNG: JKM swap trades reach fresh record