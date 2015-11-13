Prophetic words from the world of metals in 2008

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
Solutions
Capabilities
News & Research
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Featured Events
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
S&P Global
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
About Commodity Insights
13 Nov 2015 | 01:57 UTC — Insight Blog
Featuring Anthony Poole
Painful as an office move can be, it’s not as bad as moving house, and it gives one an opportunity to have a good clear out, or send stuff off to the archive for long-term storage.
In finishing packing up my desk this morning, I came across some very prophetic words in my notes from a US ferroalloys trader from March 12, 2008. He said: "The fourth quarter will be the real litmus test in terms of recession, especially if the US is in a bit of a slump."
And that was a full six months before Lehman Brothers was allowed to go bust.
Looking at my notes, I see that everyone else I spoke to that day was predicting things would move in one direction only: up.
I wonder what this source is thinking today.
|
|Request a free trial of: Metals Daily
|Platts Metals Daily offers prices, news and analysis for the aluminum, copper and molybdenum value chains. It contains hundreds of metals prices across base, minor, light and precious metals assessed by editors globally.
|