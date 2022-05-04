Forging links: The difficulties facing trucked LNG pricing in China

China's LNG and natural gas markets are unique. Unlike in other North Asian countries, only one-fifth of China's natural gas consumption is for power generation. Its collective industrial consumption (including fertilizers) accounts for 50% of total gas consumption*.

China's natural gas demand by sector Sector 2022* (Bcm) 2021 (Bcm) % Growth Power generation 73.3 66 11.1% Industrial sector 159.9 145.2 10.1% City gas 124.4 116.4 6.9% Fertilizer and chemicals 37.9 37.9 0.0% Total 395.4 365.4 8.2% Note: * Calculation volume based on the growth rates provided by CNPC ETRI Source: CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute

China's trucked LNG is a much-followed part of this unique market. There are a few reasons for this: LNG that leaves import terminals by truck – totalling around 22 million mt in 2021 – accounts for around 30% of China's LNG import volume, which was the largest in the world in 2021. It is also a very prompt market and not price-regulated. Therefore, it can give an indication of the immediate prevailing fundamentals in the region of China the trade takes place.

In this sense, China's trucked LNG market is similar to the port stocks trade that takes place for other major bulk commodities, such as iron ore or coal. Like these commodities, the trade takes place off the back of imported cargoes, and it happens in many locations around China – each with different local market dynamics – making it hard to have a unifying "trucked LNG price". For instance, in south China, there's less connectivity to pipeline gas from than the north and east China, so it is relatively more reliant on LNG and therefore the demand for trucked LNG comes from power generation, industrial and city gas. In northern China, trucked LNG demand comes mainly from the industrial sector. The regional imbalances can be so big that they can attract, occasionally, trucked LNG from one part of the country to another, as what happened in April 2022, when there were sales of trucked LNG from north to south China.

Cargo benchmarks solve this issue by reflecting a whole seaboard or multiple locations, meaning that the fundamentals of the whole are reflected, rather than the minutiae of the local.

Unlike these other commodities, in some ways trucked LNG trade is taking place due to a lack of infrastructure: pipelines. Nearly always it would be more cost-effective in the long run to regasify and transport the gas by pipeline to demand sources, rather than ship in individual trucks. Indeed, market participants noted that trucked LNG trade has declined in the last couple of years, especially in areas where alternative infrastructure has been installed. As a difficult-to-store fuel, LNG – unlike many other commodities – is also rarely stockpiled in the expectation (or hope) of upward market movements.

Chinese importers slow spot LNG procurement activity in winter

Trucked LNG prices have recently diverged from LNG import prices, causing difficulties for importing companies, which are faced with a higher LNG spot import price than their sales price in trucks. This situation is historically unusual: in 16 of the last 24 months, LNG spot prices (represented by the JKM) were below trucked LNG prices, allowing for profitable import and on-selling.

There are several reasons for the decoupling that took place in winter 2021. Industrial users of gas in China started to consume less because of high prices caused by fierce competition for the marginal spot LNG cargo between the Pacific and Atlantic basins. This reduction in demand caused an imbalance at terminals in China because cargo imports are agreed several months before trucked LNG sales take place, due to the mismatch in lead times.

It therefore took some time for LNG import volumes to react to the sudden sharp reduction in demand from more elastic end-users, leaving an ongoing imbalance in fundamentals.

Moreover, China's LNG importers pulled back from spot purchases as these were more expensive than long-term contract formulas linked to Brent crude oil. This temporarily weakened the pricing link between spot LNG prices and China trucked LNG. Given spot purchases typically accounted for 30%-40% of the country's LNG imports in the past few years, this also meant that China's overall LNG imports started to significantly drop year-on-year in Q1, falling over 15% to around 16.5 million mt.

Indeed, such was the lack of demand that importers began to sell cargoes in the spot market from both long-term supply and strip tenders. Unipec, CNOOC, ENN and Guanghui all sold cargoes during the winter period.

China's LNG importers were the biggest participants in signing long-term contracts in 2021, in light of the higher spot prices at the time, but only around 6 million-7 million mt of the 35+ million mt of term contracts signed are commencing in 2022.