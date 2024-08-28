SunPower collapse reverberates from Silicon Valley to Wall Street

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Once a leading global photovoltaic manufacturer and installer, SunPower was synonymous with the rise of solar energy. But the sun is setting on the California trailblazer.

The nearly 40-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Aug. 5 after a series of strategic pivots failed to secure lasting financial stability, despite TotalEnergies' presence as a deep-pocketed parent company.

SunPower plunged into a deepening crisis following California's December 2022 decision to slash rooftop solar compensation amid rising interest rates -- a combination that sent the largest US residential solar market into a prolonged tailspin that has claimed numerous companies.

No collapse looms as large as that of SunPower, which played a central role in the transformation of photovoltaics from a niche technology into the leading source of new US power generation.

SunPower's fall is reverberating from Silicon Valley to Wall Street, where its Nasdaq-listed stock ceased trading Aug. 16 after almost 19 years.

Netherlands hydrogen produced via alkaline electrolysis (including capex) with grid only power, was assessed at $6.67/kg Aug. 23, up 25.85% from a month ago.

China's ETS may remain powerless in decarbonizing thermal power sector

China's national compliance carbon market may not evolve into the country's primary tool to decarbonize its coal-fired power sector, due to the government's reluctance to give free rein to market forces and resistance from influential bodies in the thermal power sector. This is likely to mean China's national emission trading scheme, or ETS, which was launched on July 16, 2021, is unlikely to tighten its rules significantly.

Zambia looks to make inroads under Article 6.2 emissions trading; signs MOU with Sweden

Zambia signed a memorandum of understanding with Sweden for bilateral climate cooperation under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, as the African country looks to accelerate its involvement in international emissions trading. The pact with Sweden paves the way for negotiations of a bilateral agreement to foster cooperation for carbon credit transactions under Article 6.2.

Netherlands to launch Eur1 bil hydrogen production subsidy scheme in Oct

The Netherlands is set to launch a Eur1 billion ($1.1 billion) subsidy auction in October to support renewable hydrogen production, the country’s enterprise agency said. The government will provide a subsidy of up to Eur9/kg for investment and operation costs of five to 10 years, with a maximum subsidy of half the total budget.

Sembcorp, Sojitz, Kyushu sign up with NYK to transport renewable ammonia from India to Japan

Sembcorp Green Hydrogen along with Japanese companies Kyushu Electric Power and Sojitz Corporation signed a heads of terms agreement with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha for transporting renewable ammonia to Japan from India. Sembcorp earlier announced of signing of a heads of terms agreement with Sojitz and Kyushu Electric Power to supply 200,000 metric tons per year of renewable ammonia from India to Japan starting in the latter half of 2020s.

