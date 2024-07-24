California carbon prices drop below Washington as both programs struggle

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together everything you need to know about the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

California carbon allowance prices slightly rebounded after dropping every day for a week straight, trading below the beleaguered Washington carbon market facing the threat of repeal in November, according to the latest price data.

Emission allowance prices in California are under pressure after the California Air Resources Board repositioned its plans to implement new changes to its cap-and-trade carbon emissions program, CARB announced July 10.

On July 18, eight days after the workshop that set off a gradual decline in allowance prices, Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed CCA next-December strip at $34.72/mt. This price assessment represents an 8% drop since before the workshop and a 6% drop from the Q2 joint auction.

Now that CARB’s rulemaking timeline was extended by a year, a tightening of the carbon market’s supply will not occur as soon as previously thought, Matt Williams, emissions and clean energy analyst at Commodity Insights, said. The California-Quebec joint carbon market is experiencing an "oversupply" of allowances, he previously said.

Editor’s picks

SPGlobal.com

China to test run biomass, ammonia and carbon capture in coal-fired plants

China plans to test run decarbonization technologies at coal-fired power plants, including co-firing with ammonia and biomass, and carbon capture and storage, to reduce their carbon intensity, the top economic planner National Development and Reform Commission or NDRC said in a statement July 15, the first day of China's 20th Third Plenum.

UK ETS needs more reforms to boost carbon price, urges Climate Change Committee

The UK government needs to take steps to strengthen the country's Emissions Trading Scheme, the influential Climate Change Committee said July 18, urging stronger linkages with the EU's compliance carbon market. UK Allowances, or UKAs, have languished over the past couple of years amid a lack of policy initiatives by the previous Conservative government and bearish fundamentals, with reduced gas-for-power burn, a higher share of renewables in the country's energy mix and shaky manufacturing data.

Norway's Nel sees multiple gigawatts of electrolyzer FIDs by end 2025

Norwegian electrolyzer manufacturer Nel sees "multiple gigawatts" of global electrolysis capacity taking final investment decisions before the end of 2025, led by industrial applications in mature markets. Nel, which produces both alkaline and proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, expected large installations integrated with new renewables to gradually become another key part of the green hydrogen market.

Platts Connect

California hydrogen hub swells to $12.6 billion public-private project

A California-led coalition of more than 100 energy companies, manufacturers and other organizations have closed a deal with the Biden administration committing a combined $12.6 billion to build a "clean" hydrogen economy in the state, the parties have announced.

Brazil's low-carbon hydrogen framework unlocks industry: trade association

The Brazilian green hydrogen industry has welcomed the final regulatory framework for low-carbon hydrogen production approved by the Chamber of Deputies, which includes a voluntary certification scheme and federal tax incentives, paving the way for wider industry development. The framework sets an emissions limit of 7 kg CO2/kg of hydrogen, including emissions from energy production in the process, effective Dec. 31, 2030.

Fortescue says committed to renewable hydrogen after restructuring, job cuts

Fortescue’s Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest said July 18 the company remains committed to producing renewable hydrogen and green metals, after announcing a restructuring this week that will see about 700 jobs cut.

Subscribe on LinkedIn