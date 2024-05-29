First UK electrolytic hydrogen allocation round contracts to be signed soon: LCCC

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

The first contracts under the UK’s electrolytic hydrogen production support scheme will be signed "soon," the company issuing the contracts told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The UK government awarded funding to 11 successful electrolytic hydrogen projects in December under its first hydrogen allocation round (HAR1), totaling 125 MW, just half of the total capacity submitted.

Dan Hulbert, lead contract manager for hydrogen at the Low Carbon Contracts Company -- the counterparty for the hydrogen production support contracts -- said companies were getting close to finalizing agreements.

"I'm hopeful that we will see something soon," Hulbert told Commodity Insights in an interview May 23. "It's getting close, but it's outside of our control as we do not manage the allocation process. I'm hopeful that it will be happening in the near future."

Editor's picks

US power sector gas demand to peak in 2024 on renewables buildout: Commodity Insights

Power sector gas demand in the US is expected to peak in 2024 thanks to a massive buildout of renewables, offsetting rising demand from data centers, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts in their latest short-term natural gas outlook.

Vietnam expedites domestic carbon market development to tackle CBAM, Article 6

Vietnam has accelerated development of a carbon market, assigning emission quotas to power, iron and steel, and cement industries from 2025, facilitating these industries to tackle the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and fine-tuning rules around Article 6 implementations.

South Korea opens world’s first auction for clean hydrogen power

South Korea has launched an auction to trade power produced by clean hydrogen with 6,500 GWh to be offered this year under 15-year contracts. The auction is being conducted by state-run Korea Power Exchange, in which Korea Electric Power and other companies that have joined the RE100 initiative will bid.

LSB sets likely 2025 milestone for US-based, CCS-derived low-carbon ammonia derivative

LSB Industries will supply up to 150,000 st/year of low-carbon ammonium nitrate solution to Freeport Minerals Corp. under a new five-year deal that challenges skepticism of market demand and the willingness to pay for differentiated product. "We're pretty sure that this is the first low-carbon ammonia offtake signed in the US where a large portion of the associated carbon emissions have been captured and sequestered," Jakob Krummenacher, vice president of clean energy at LSB Industries, told S&P Global Commodity Insights.

