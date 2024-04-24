JERA signs deal with CF Industries to develop 1.4 mil mt/year US ammonia project by 2028

Energy transition highlights: Our editors and analysts bring you the biggest stories from the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Japan's largest power generation company, JERA has agreed with US-based CF Industries to explore the development of a 1.4 million mt/year low-carbon ammonia project at the latter's Blue Point Complex in Louisiana, with the plan to start production in 2028.

Under a joint development agreement, JERA is considering taking a 48% stake in the project as well as procuring more than 500,000 mt/year of ammonia to meet low-carbon fuel demand in Japan.

JERA and CF Industries aim to make a final investment decision "within a year" for the project, which will capture CO2 from production and use it for carbon capture and storage, according to a JERA spokesperson.

JERA has pledged to commercialize its ammonia co-firing power generation by 2030 as part of its aim to start using 100% ammonia as fuel in the 2040s for its 2050 carbon neutrality target.

Uniper delays Rotterdam hydrogen plant amid high grid fees, lack of offtake certainty

Uniper has pushed back the startup of the first 100-MW phase of its planned H2Maasvlakte green hydrogen plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, after failing to secure a power purchase agreement for the facility, and amid high grid fees and uncertainty over sufficient offtake interest.

China kicks off consultation for compliance emission trading rules in 2024-2025

China, the world's largest compliance carbon market by emission volumes covered, has kicked off an internal consultation for the compliance emission trading rules to be implemented in 2024-2025 among power companies, according to a consultation document seen by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Woodside aims for renewable hydrogen supply in Western Australia in 2025

Woodside Energy, that is developing clean hydrogen/ammonia projects in Australia and the US, is targeting supply of renewable hydrogen in Western Australia for industrial and transport customers from its H2Perth refueling project in 2025. Detailed engineering, construction, commissioning and start-up work scopes have been awarded.

Twenty-five US states launch legal challenge to Biden tailpipe emissions rule

Twenty-five Republican-led states sued the United States Environmental Protection Agency April 18, hoping to block a new EPA rule designed to limit car tailpipe emissions and advance the Biden administration's push for electric vehicle adoption.

