— With feedstock prices at sky-high levels, alternative fuel producers had a lot to think about at the National Algae Association forum outside Houston this week. The standing-room-only gathering that aimed to showcase the latest algae-for-fuel developments, attended by academics, algae growers, technical researchers and would-be financiers, proved that it's exhausting just to think about some of the problems that still need to be solved in this promising new niche of the alternative energy landscape. But in the curious realm of alternative fuels that insinuates biology into the purely physical sciences, there are no shortage of visionaries pursuing dreams of energy alchemy and eventual riches in a crude-strained future.

While experts agree that algae can be used in making ethanol, more widely talked-about is its use in making biodiesel. Besides being abundant and fast-multiplying, algae boasts far more organic content than soy, which until recent price spikes of that commodity was the most common biodiesel feedstock. Algae is said to yield about 1,200 to 10,000 gallons of oil per acre, compared to 48 gallons/acre for soy, 18 gallons/acre for corn, 127 gallons/acre for rapeseed -- widely-used as a European feedstock -- and 202 gallons/acre for jatropha, which many biodiesel enthusiasts applaud as a promising up-and-coming feedstock. But jatropha takes several years to mature and is only now being planted in commercial quantities in India, Africa, Asia and parts of Central and South America. But while the first algae-fuel developers insist they will have a commercial product available by next year, others are still defining the issues involved in widescale production. There are thousands of strains of the little critters out there, and while they seem maddeningly indifferent to humans' determination to scuttle them from ponds, lakes and swimming pools, they are otherwise very sensitive. For instance, some algae grow best in colder climates, others in warmer weather. Then too, algae needs water to grow, but wringing out the water to extract its oil and turn that into fuel is another hurdle. Assorted technologies have been developed for that purpose, each with advantages and drawbacks. Other issues abound. Some plastics used during the growing process can release chemicals into the water, harming certain algae strains. And, contamination at any step in the growing or water-extraction process might affect algae's growth and suitability, even if it is optimal to begin with. Of course, the creatures also need carbon dioxide to grow, leaving the issue of where to procure that commodity. Moreover, in making jet fuel for the aviation and defense industries -- which is one of the most serious considerations for algae use -- there are dozens of fuel specifications required. "You can't change specs in any way because there's an existing fleet out there, and it costs too much to modify an engine," noted one participant who has studied the issue. As if these obstacles weren't enough headaches, the fuel must cost no more than $5 per gallon. While even conference experts believe algae won't likely swim into mainstream production until well into the next decade, this didn't dampen the spirits of participants who claim the market for algae oils exists right now. In fact, one ambitious developer lamented that if he had 80 million gallons of algae oil today, he could sell it within hours. "Right now we're in the infancy of this industry and in the forefront of a huge wave that's going to hit," he said. Listen to a related podcast.