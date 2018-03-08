CERAWeek: GM's Barra calls for expanded EV tax credits, drive toward a zero-emissions future

Emissions, agility and autonomous vehicles were the focus of General Motors CEO Mary Barra's luncheon address to energy industry executives Wednesday, March 7, at CERAWeek by IHS Markit in Houston.

"We're optimistic about EVs," Barra said of the drive to zero emissions, with a dramatic increase in customer miles traveled in electric vehicles.

While the growth in EVs has been strong, she acknowledged that the industry needs to develop robust charging infrastructure to boost consumer confidence that they “can drive anywhere, anytime.”

In addition to EV growth, Barra said GM is also driving toward its zero-emissions goal by expanding the fuel efficiency of its fleet. For example, she said they have lightened their GM pickup truck by 450 lb, but at the same time managed to keep the truck's body style that customers like.

"As we deliver on improved fuel economy, we are committed to a zero-emissions future," Barra said. “Innovation alone will not accelerate a zero-emissions future.”

In the emissions effort, she discussed the need to see renewables enhanced as sources of power, as coal still accounts for 30% of US power generation.

She called for federal and state governments to help establish common standards, and said government regulations must take into account new industry issues such as autonomous vehicles. She also called for expanded tax credits for EVs

In their journey toward the future, Barra noted that companies have to be agile and focused on where they want to go. As a part of that, staying connected, cooperating and communicating -- with governments and consumers, and then being able and willing to react to change – are essential, she said, whether it’s a regulatory or consumer demand issue.

“If you can’t react and move quickly it’s going to be difficult,” she said.

Barra said GM plans to deploy a self-driving vehicle in a ride-sharing environment in 2019. The company has been testing the vehicle in downtown San Francisco, which she described as a dense environment that has accelerated the company’s learning curve on autonomous vehicle development. She said the company has test vehicles ready for production, and that they have filed with the regulator for approval.

“We are moving very aggressively and are on track for our 2019 goal,” Barra said.