Hitachi’s U-turn on UK nuclear plant could be a blessing in disguise

Hitachi’s decision to down tools on its proposed £16 billion ($20.6 billion) nuclear project in Wales, announced on January 17, could be a blessing in disguise for British consumers.

Instead of further subsidizing a globally declining industry, the government has simpler alternatives to ensure long-term energy security and affordable electricity prices for all. Natural gas, more renewables, storage and demand response are cost-efficient solutions with significantly lower risk than bankrolling the potentially ruinous cost of atomic fission.

The suspended project was to be built at Wylfa Newydd on the Welsh coast by the Japanese industrial giant and scheduled to be operational by 2027. Designed to produce 2.7 GW of electricity, it would have generated more than enough power to meet the demand of a city the size of Manchester, or keep 100 million lightbulbs turned on for a year.

Losing the project has raised concerns about the long-term future of nuclear power in the UK. Its cancellation follows the abandonment by Toshiba in November of the 3.4 GW Moorside project in Cumbria. The loss of these projects reduces the number of planned plants to three – the £18 billion Hinkley Point C being built near Bristol and two projects at Sizewell in Suffolk and Bradwell in Essex.

“Removing Wylfa Newydd from our nuclear capacity assumption means we now only see Hinkley Point C coming online before 2030,” said S&P Global Platts Analytics. “Without it, UK nuclear capacity would fall to 5.7 GW in 2028 [from 8.8 GW today], due to the closure of Hinkley Point B, Hunterston B and Dungeness B coupled with the reduced view in new build growth. Along with further nuclear closures at the start of 2030 nuclear capacity could fall to 5 GW by 2032.”

Despite these setbacks, the government says it remains committed to nuclear to help meet the UK’s future power demand needs. “This government continues to believe that a diversity of energy sources is a good way and the best way of delivering secure supply at the lowest cost, and nuclear has an important role to play in our future energy mix,” said Greg Clark, Minister of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in a statement to Parliament following Hitachi’s decision.

According to the National Grid’s Future Energy Scenarios report, Britain may require generation capacity to rise to as much as 268 GW by 2050, from 103 GW installed today. Driving this growth in demand could be a dramatic shift in passenger transport. The number of electric vehicles driving on Britain’s roads and plugging into the network for a recharge could increase to 36 million cars by 2040, up from about 200,000 at the end of last year. This transport revolution could make nuclear essential to Britain’s long-term decarbonized energy mix.

This is the view of many industrialists and energy experts. Nuclear plants are a dependable source of low carbon baseload electricity, meeting 24/7 demand while renewables and flexibility manage the rest. Nuclear helps meet climate targets. An atomic power plant produces hardly any carbon emissions compared with natural gas or coal. Britain’s power industry carbon emissions would increase by 10% at least if all nuclear plants were replaced by gas.

“As coal is taken out of the equation in the next few years and the existing nuclear fleet reaches the end of its natural life after 50 years, decisions are already long overdue for construction to be completed in time and not leave the country at risk of power cuts or reliant on imported electricity, much of it from unreliable regimes,” said Justin Bowden, GMB union National Secretary for Energy, following Hitachi’s decision.

But nuclear carries its own risks. Disasters like Chernobyl in 1986 and more recently Fukushima, although rare, live long in people’s memories. This helps explain why nuclear power’s share of global electricity supply is falling, down from a peak of 17.6% in 2006, to just over 10%in 2017, according to research from Chatham House.

“While the Chernobyl and Fukushima accidents undoubtedly raised public and political concerns over nuclear safety, the main obstacles to deployment in most markets are difficulty of financing and lack of economic competitiveness,” wrote the London-based think tank.

Finally, there is the cost of building nuclear plants and the significant subsidies developers demand for their construction. The government was obliged to offer EDF expensive incentives to go ahead with the Hinkley Point C project in Somerset. Under the terms of the deal, the developer has been guaranteed a strike price of £92.50/MWh for the power generated for 35 years in addition to compensation for any early shutdown and a government credit guarantee for bonds to finance the scheme.

The government was prepared to offer Hitachi a strike price of no more than £75/MWh to proceed with Wylfa in addition to debt financing but “despite this potential investment, and strong support from the government of Japan, Hitachi have reached the view that the project still posed too great a commercial challenge,” Clark told Parliament. Hitachi will absorb a £2.1 billion loss on the project.

Building gas-fired generation is the simplest alternative. The world is awash with the fuel, which is flexible, relatively clean compared to coal, and competitively priced for consumers.

For Hitachi’s £2.1 billion loss on Wylfa’s stalled development, 4 GW of combined cycle capacity or at least 600 MW of offshore wind could have been built. Meanwhile, the UK’s increasing pool of renewable assets took a 33% share in total generation last year. With the help of battery storage, demand response and flexible generation, UK renewables will continue to reduce the need for fossil-fired and atomic generation.

Better electricity storage technology likely to be developed over the next 20 years and smarter networks could also make renewables more reliable. Although these may not be enough to provide the vital baseload security nuclear can guarantee, there are still cheaper ways to keep Britain’s lights switched on.

This article previously appeared as a column in The Telegraph