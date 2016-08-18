The effects of negative interest rates on markets, economies and more

Central banks’ implementation of negative policy rates is at an unprecedented scale, reflecting both the limits of previous unconventional monetary policies and a general inability to utilize fiscal stimulus to jump start economic growth. However, this extreme policy approach will have consequences, both intended and unintended, for markets, macroeconomic balances, investors, consumers, and policymakers.

We draw on the strength of our deep global analytic bench to provide commentary and insights that investors can harness as they strive to navigate and profit in this unchartered environment.

Download a full article on negative interest rates by S&P Global analysts and economists across the company , as well as watch videos delving into the logic and limits of negative interest rate policy and weighing the pluses and minuses on negative interest rates.