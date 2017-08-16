Neo-colonialist attitudes spark African ire: Energy Economist

French President Emmanuel Macron may only have been in power for a couple of months, but his first statements on Africa have reawakened African fears of neo-colonialism. At the most recent G20 summit held July 7-8 in Hamburg, Macron seemed to refer to shortcomings in Africa's "civilization."

While the new president was initially viewed as a breath of fresh air in a France tired of its established political parties, many in Africa believe that the colonial attitudes of Francafrique are alive and well, with Paris continuing to exert a paternal or even patronizing attitude toward the continent.

Macron said: "The problems Africa faces today are completely different ... and are civilizational. What are the problems? Failed states, complex democratic transitions and extremely difficult demographic transitions."

This mirrored an infamous speech made by one of his predecessors, Nicholas Sarkozy, in 2007, when he said: "The tragedy of Africa is that the African has not fully entered into history...They have never really launched themselves into the future."

Macron's view that Africa needs "civilizing" has prompted greater discussion of perceived neo-colonial mindsets. Anger at colonial attitudes -- as well as Chinese economic power -- tends to ebb and flow over time, but currently seems to be building.

There is not yet a determined drive for resource nationalism, but there is a growing feeling that the West, China and some other foreign investors are exploiting the continent for their own ends.

In July, Tanzanian President John Magufuli threatened to "close all mines and give them to Tanzanians," if mining companies continued to prevaricate over the renegotiation of mining concessions.

His government has told Barrick Gold, an offshoot of Acacia Mining, that it needs to pay a massive $190 billion in backdated taxes, fines and interest, and has imposed a ban on the company's exports of powdered gold concentrate.

Elements in South Africa's ruling ANC are similarly keen to "punish" mining firms, while some Nigerian politicians have called for greater local control and ownership of oil and gas assets as part of the country's planned restructuring of the oil sector.

Many on the continent have become more than irritated by the insistence of Chinese firms on using Chinese workers and refusing to build business ties with local companies.

While the standoff with Acacia may be an overreaction on the part of the Tanzanian government, much of this sentiment is the result of greater awareness of the value of African commodities.

Many governments, including Tanzania's, offered attractive investment terms to foreign companies for many years. The pendulum is swinging back in the opposite direction. It could go too far.

Current Tanzanian policy may deter the development of coal reserves in the southwest of the country, including Edenville Energy and Sinohydro's Rukwa coal-to-power project.

Current frustration at foreign investors and foreign control is probably the result of low commodity prices, including for oil and gas. The prolonged slump and slow recovery emphasize how little control raw material exporting countries have over their economies.

A sustained price recovery would probably calm tensions and attract a wide range of suitors to the continent's hydrocarbon and mining assets.

In the meantime, foreign leaders can do their bit by treating African states as equals and showing greater appreciation of Africa's contribution to global civilization.