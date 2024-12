Trump's first 100 days come and go: Of Presidents and Prices

The commodities price watch after President Donald Trump’s first 100 days is a mixed bag, with four commodities losing value since he took office and seven gaining.

In this ongoing series, S&P Global Platts presents the price averages for some key commodity Platts benchmarks since Trump became president on January 20, through April 30, 2017.

Of the 11 commodities showcased, the four metals (aluminum, gold, iron ore and steel) have all gained since he took the oath of office — led by aluminum, which is up 9.4%. Oil has been essentially flat since January 20, but gasoline and ethanol are up more than 5%. The steepest decline charted to date is thermal coal, down 12.7%.

After 100 days, the price of steel is the only tracked commodity with a current spot price averaging higher than during President Obama’s two terms.

