Checking in on commodity prices during Trump's first weeks: Of Presidents and Prices

The commodities price watch during President Donald Trump’s term is under way. In this ongoing series, we consider the price averages for some key Platts commodity benchmarks since Trump became president on January 20. The latest table pulls data from the inauguration through February 28, 2017.

Of the 11 commodities tracked, eight have gained between 1.3-9.1% since he took the oath of office. Three have declined. With the exception of steel and coal, all current prices lag the average prices during President Obama’s two terms.