Map: Libya's oil and gas infrastructure

Libya’s oil output fell from more than 1.1 million b/d at the end of 2019, to 262,000 b/d in late January, after the self-styled Libyan National Army suspended oil exports from key terminals and shut in the country’s main oil fields.

The LNA, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been trying to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord since April.

The blockade, which has at least temporarily removed around 1 million b/d of high quality crude from the global market, comes at a time when Libya’s National Oil Company had managed to increase output and was beginning to convince some international oil companies to return to the country.

As during a number of previous crises in the country, gas exports to Italy remained unaffected as of January 28.

The map below shows Libya’s key oil and gas fields and pipelines.

Click to enlarge

Status of key oil terminals on on January 28 2020

Go deeper: Latest news coverage of Libya’s oil and gas sector

Sweet crude market pressure grows as Libyan blockade enters second week

Libya chaos to deepen if blockade continues: NOC's Sanalla

Libyan gas exports to Italy unaffected so far by oil blockade

Feature: Libya's oil output aims threatened by political strife