Jan-Dec energy price averages rally late in first year of Trump: Of Presidents and Prices

Seven of the benchmark commodity prices being tracked by S&P Global Platts since US President Donald J. Trump took office closed out 2017 higher than when President Obama left. Until Q4 2017, most commodity prices had struggled to see their 2017 running averages match -- or surpass -- their levels on the last day Obama held the office.

Although fundamentals and a range of other factors -- such as seasonality, especially this time of year -- influence commodity prices, a group of 11 benchmarks is being monitored by Platts and compared for Trump's term versus Obama's.

Dated Brent oil's running average during the Trump era (January 20 through December 31, 2017) was $54.18/b, compared to $53.31/b on January 19. New York fuel oil's running average was $47.73/b for the January 20-December 31 period, up from the January 19 mark of $47.03.

The biggest running-average gains since the inauguration have been charted by Chicago gasoline (+10.4%), jet fuel (+5.6%), COMEX gold (+5.5%), and ethanol (+2.3%). The US aluminum premium average is up just slightly since Obama's last day.

But the running average prices of natural gas, thermal coal, iron ore and steel remain softer than Obama's last day on the job.

What's more, nine of the 11 benchmark prices being tracked are weaker than their averages during Obama's two terms, ranging from -3.2% (gold) to -35.2% (for Dated Brent). Overall, these nine are averaging price levels some 19% below Obama's two-term averages.

US-made hot-rolled steel coil and Central Appalachian thermal coal are the two commodities averaging slightly stronger pricing during Trump's early term compared with their averages over eight years of Obama. Interestingly, coal and steel are two major industries actively wooed by Trump -- both before and after his election.

Average commodity prices during Trump and Obama presidential terms

Platts symbol Unit Price as of Jan 19, 2017 Trump*

Jan 20 – Dec 31, 2017 % change Obama

Jan 20, 2009 – Jan 19, 2017 Oil, Dated Brent PCAAS00 $/b 53.31 54.18 1.63% 83.63 Fuel Oil, NY 3% PUAAX00 $/b 47.03 47.73 1.49% 67.52 Jet Fuel, NJ Buckeye pipeline AAJNL00 ¢/gal 153.38 162.01 5.63% 226.41 Gasoline, Chicago CBOB AAREL00 ¢/gal 143.45 158.32 10.37% 230.22 Ethanol, Chicago Terminal AALRI00 ¢/gal 145.25 148.57 2.29% 208.14 Natural Gas, Henry Hub TDt Com IGBBL00 $/MMBtu 3.22 2.96 -8.07% 3.55 Coal, Thermal CAPP rail (CSX) CAKM001 $/st 61.75 56.99 -7.71% 56.41 Aluminum P1020 US Trans Premium MMAKE00 ¢/lb 9.00 9.01 0.11% 10.07 Gold, COMEX CMAAH10 $/oz 1216.10 1282.96 5.50% 1325.79 Iron ore, IODEX 62% Fe IODBZ00 $/dmt 80.65 70.84 -12.16% 108.99 Steel, US hot-rolled coil STHRI00 $/st 630.00 623.48 -1.03% 597.78

*Running averages updated monthly Source: S&P Global Platts