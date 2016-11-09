How commodities have performed under US presidents since 1970

To wrap up our series examining commodity prices and US presidential elections, we turned to Jodie Gunzberg, head of commodities and real assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Her recent analysis of commodity returns reveals that oil, gold and 17 out of 24 commodities overall perform better with a Democratic president, while the other seven, including all grains, have been best under a Republican commander-in-chief.

Of the 24 commodities, 14 have had their best performance and 18 have had their worst performance with Republican presidents. Although all sectors do better on average under Democratic presidents, all the commodities inside the S&P GSCI Grains, including corn, wheat, Kansas wheat and soybeans, do better under Republican presidencies.

Best and worst performances for top commodities under certain presidencies:

Energy sector Best: Clinton (11.1%) Worst: Reagan (-10.0%)

Precious metals sector Best: Nixon (100.8%) Worst: George H.W. Bush (-9.7%)

Brent crude oil Best: Clinton (75.7%) Worst: Obama (1.1%)

Gold Best: Carter (78.2%) Worst: George H.W. Bush (-7.7%)

Agriculture sector Best: Nixon (47.2%) Worst: Ford (-26.7%)

Commodity performance under recent US presidents (click to view full-sized image).

Find Gunzberg's analysis on the Indexology blog from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

