Founded in 1997, Grupo Santa Clara specializes in producing specialty fertilizers and biodefensives, which serve as alternatives to traditional pesticides. The company reported a revenue of Real 255 million ($46 million) for the 2024-25 harvest and anticipates achieving a revenue of Real 1 billion ($181 million) by 2030.

"The role of BNDES is strategic for boosting investments in ecological transition and decarbonization," BNDES President Aloizio Mercadante said. "The use of special fertilizers and bioinputs in agriculture helps to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions footprint with less use of chemical fertilizers, preserving biodiversity by decreasing the use of pesticides."

In the 1990s, Brazil met about 50% of its domestic fertilizer demand through local production. However, a combination of increased demand and policies favoring imports over domestic production led to a significant decline in Brazil's self-sufficiency in the sector.

The Brazilian government plans to decrease fertilizer imports from 85% of the total currently consumed to 50% by 2050 with a National Fertilizer Plan. Additionally, Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras aims to supply 35% of the country's urea demand by 2028.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the granular urea market in Brazil at $440-$480/mt CFR on July 17.

