Navigating the ESG Risk Atlas

What Is The ESG Risk Atlas?

S&P Global Ratings has created the ESG Risk Atlas to provide a view of relative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks we see around the world. The Atlas, which takes the form of an online infographic, reflects our observations about various ESG risks that different sectors and geographies face.

The Atlas comprises a Sector Risk and a Country Risk component. Sector Risk highlights the relative environmental and social exposures of a comprehensive range of business sectors. Country Risk considers corporate governance standards, regulations, and exposure to natural disasters in various countries or regions.

Leveraging our global reach, we have combined insights from our credit analysts located worldwide and from public assessments (such as those from the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, World Bank, World Health Organization, and Transparency International) to develop our ESG risk profiles for each sector and region.

Sector Risk Atlas

Source: S&P Global Ratings.

Sector Risk Atlas

Source: S&P Global Ratings.

ESG Country Risk Atlas: Governance Risk

Source: S&P Global Ratings.

ESG Country Risk Atlas: Natural Disaster

Source: United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR).

The observations and descriptions in this ESG Risk Atlas are designed to support the application of our ESG Evaluations Analytical Approach. For more information on our ESG Evaluation Analytical Approach please see here. Please note that the ESG Risk Atlas is not a component of our credit rating methodologies.