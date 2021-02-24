Zinc CBS March 2020 — Zinc Prices Continue To Fall Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

London Metal Exchange three-month zinc prices have fallen to an average of US$1,971/t in March from US$2,123/t in February as the coronavirus pandemic impacts global markets beyond Asia. We have reduced our 2020 price forecast, as we perceive the impacts of the pandemic to be greater than previously expected, with longer-lasting implications than originally anticipated.
- London Metal Exchange three-month zinc prices have decreased to average US$1,971/t in March from US$2,123/t in February.
- Our 2020 zinc price forecast has decreased to US$2,065/t from our previous forecast of US$2,260/t.
- We have decreased our global zinc demand forecast for 2020 by 358,000 tonnes to 13.45 million tonnes.
- The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 40.3 in February, the lowest level since the survey began in April 2004.
- S&P Global Ratings revised its 2020 growth forecast for China to 3.2%, down from 5%. Recessions are now expected for both the U.S. and the Eurozone, with 2020 growth forecasts of 0% to 1%. Global GDP growth is now expected to rise just 1% to 1.5%.
- We have reduced our global refined zinc production by 373,000 tonnes to 13.54 Mt.
- Our forecast mined zinc production forecast has been reduced by 413,000 tonnes to 13.37 Mt.
- We have also reduced our 2021 zinc price forecast to US$2,325/t from our previous forecast of US$2,351/t.