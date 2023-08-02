WWF Report: Navigating Muddy Waters

Climate change and water scarcity are two of the main drivers that governments, civil society and business need to seriously address in the transformation of the global economy into one that is resource-efficient, low carbon, resilient and equitable.

As a significant provider of financial capital, institutional investors play an important role in our ability to shape this transformation. On the other hand, these same investors face material financial risks if they are exposed to companies that are unprepared for this socio-economic transition. The aim of the report is to provide empirical research to investors in and regulators of the securities markets that can guide policy and investment strategies to support the transition to a resource-efficient, low carbon, resilient and equitable global economy.