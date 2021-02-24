Water Utilities Stress Existing Treatment Methods Effective Against COVID-19

As bottled water shortages frequent the headlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the major water associations aim to reassure the public that tap water remains safe. A joint statement made by the National Association of Water Companies, or NAWC, the American Water Works Association and the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, AMWA, on March 17, states that "America’s drinking water supplies remain a safe and affordable way to access the water needed for drinking, cooking and maintaining personal hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak."

On March 9, the World Health Organization, or WHO, released a technical brief stating that current water treatment methods are expected to be effective against COVID-19, and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, released similar information, noting that conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, used in most drinking water systems, should remove or inactiviate the virus that causes the coronavirus.

Colleen Arnold, president of Essential Utilities Inc.'s Aqua America subsidiary states, "Our standard business operations include treatment procedures that remove or inactivate viruses, including COVID-19, from our water supplies and sources."

On March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency under the National Emergencies Act and a nationwide emergency under the Stafford Act. According to CDC, the total number of diagnosed cases of the coronovirus in the U.S. was 4,226 on March 17, and total deaths were at 75. The health agency's website called it a "rapidly evolving situation."

California Water Service Group its subsidiaries in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington have temporarily suspended water service shutoffs for customers unable to make utility bill payments until further notice. American Water has similarly placed a moratorium on shutoffs, and has begun on restore service to to previously shut-off customers.

These water utilities are taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limit potential exposure of employees and customer to the coronavirus, by suspending all non-essential field appointments; closing in-person customer service centers; increasing the cleaning and disinfecting of facilities; and reducing employee interactions.

The NAWC has said that as COVID-19 response efforts evolve, member companies "will continue to support the health of our nation’s water systems by offering all of the industry expertise and resources we have at our disposal to any water systems in distress or communities in need."

To respond to the outbreak, water utilities are working closely with the CDC and state and local health authorities to continuously address the situation and evaluate operational response plans.

