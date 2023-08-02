VicSuper Carbon Counts 2009

VicSuper, with the support of the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria, has commissioned Trucost to examine the greenhouse gas emissions and risk exposure of companies in the S&P ASX200.

This analysis aims to quantify the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by companies in the S&P ASX200 for fiscal year 2008, identify changes in disclosure levels and carbon intensities between 2006 and 2008, and assess financial risk from carbon costs among companies in carbon-intensive sectors. Among the main findings are that companies listed in the ASX200 emitted 268.7 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2-e. This is an increase of 25.3 million tonnes since last year. The 10.4% rise is due to a rise in direct and indirect emissions. Some 150.6 Mt CO2-e were directly due to companies' fuel combustion and industrial processes. Under the GHG Protocol, these are known as direct "Scope 1" emissions. The Metals & Mining sector contributed most to the increase in direct emissions. This sector has seen a 28% rise in its direct emissions since 2007, and a 34% increase since 2006.