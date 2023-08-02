VicSuper Carbon Counts 2008

VicSuper, with the support of the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria, has commissioned Trucost to examine the greenhouse gas emissions and risk exposure of companies in the S&P ASX200.

VicSuper has been active in advocating the importance of understanding climate change as a material investment risk and opportunity for a number of years. As a founding member of the Investor Group on Climate Change Australia and New Zealand and a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), VicSuper has been helping to raise awareness and tackle the risks of climate change amongst institutional investors and the assets they invest in. The findings show that Australian companies have responded to calls for disclosure on greenhouse gas emissions. Since the VicSuper Carbon Count 2007, a further 10% of corporate greenhouse gas emissions have been disclosed. The number of companies publicly disclosing adequate emissions data has increased from 25% to 30% year on year. Several sectors have disclosed emissions for the first time, including Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods, Airlines, Electric Utilities and Media.