Utility-earned ROEs exceeded authorized since 2016, but 2019 may not match 2018

The average annual earned return on equity for the Financial Focus energy coverage universe of utility operating companies has exceeded the average authorized ROE in each year since 2016. Over the period 2016 through the first quarter of 2019, energy utilities' average annual earned ROE was 53 basis points above the authorized average annual equity return. We have utilized the average annual authorized ROE as a proxy for the average required equity return in each annual period.

Regarding 2019, one significant uncertainty is the upcoming summer weather, especially since most utilities, in particular electrics, do not have weather normalization clauses or sales adjustment mechanisms. As noted in an Oct. 8, 2018, Financial Focus report, the third quarter of 2018 was quite warm in the U.S., with cooling degree days nationwide 15% higher than in the third quarter of 2017 and 26% above the norm. Monthly cooling degree days nationwide exceeded the respective monthly total in 2017 and the monthly norm every month of summer, June through September 2018, suggesting that meaningful weather-related earnings growth likely will be challenging in summer 2019. On a positive note, reasonably supportive industry ratemaking practices in many regulatory jurisdictions and a projected continuation of robust utility capital spending in 2019 should bode well for EPS growth. From another perspective, given the consensus view that climate change, including global warming, is occurring, the possibility of a cool summer relative to the norm may not be significant.

Examining the period 2008 through first quarter 2019, however, we find modestly different results. From 2008 through 2015, utilities' average annual earned ROEs were modestly below the authorized equity returns. The largest variance was in 2009, when earned ROEs fell short of authorized ROEs by 139 basis points. We note that the economy was in the depths of a sharp recession in 2009 and gross domestic product declined by 2.5%. The largest calendar-year positive variance occurred in 2018, when utilities' earned ROE was 74 basis points higher than the authorized equity return. GDP grew by 2.9% in 2018, matching the highest level of the period that occurred in 2015.

Over the same period, energy utilities' average annual earned ROE was 18 basis points below the authorized average annual equity return. Removing 2009 data from the calculation, the average annual earned versus authorized shortfall was seven basis points.

Interestingly, the earned annual ROE has generally increased from 2008 through the first quarter of 2019 and especially so since 2015, while the average annual authorized ROE has generally declined.

Another interesting issue is whether the authorized equity return accurately represents the utility's cost of equity capital. Unlike the cost of debt, which can be observed, the cost of equity cannot be directly observed/measured as it is an investor expectation, and expectations, as a psychological concept, do not lend themselves to measurement. Regulators utilize various models and analyses to estimate the required ROE. Because the required ROE is not directly observable, it cannot be conclusively demonstrated that the authorized ROE as estimated by regulators is the company's actual cost of equity capital, which may be higher or lower.

Comments on methodology

The earned ROE data used in this analysis was taken from a June 5, 2019, Financial Focus report that discusses energy utility operating company financial quality metrics, while the authorized ROE data is derived from an April 11, 2019, Regulatory Focus report, Major Rate Case Decisions — January-March 2019.

The earned ROE data represents the simple average of the energy utility operating companies in the Financial Focus coverage universe, and the authorized ROE is the simple average of the equity returns adopted by regulators in the specified 12-month period. As noted previously, we have utilized the average annual authorized ROE as a proxy for the average required equity return in each annual period.

We emphasize that this analysis is an overall industry study and not one of individual companies. For some companies, determining the authorized ROE is difficult, if not impossible, since, among other factors, company rates at times are set by stipulations that do not specify an authorized ROE. In addition, some utilities operate in more than one regulatory jurisdiction, and the authorized ROE is different for the different jurisdictions, leading to the question as to the proper weighting to utilize. Different jurisdictional equity returns for a given company can be weighted by rate base, but rate base may not be specified if the rate case was settled. Also, for multi-jurisdictional companies the rate and ROE determinations in the various states may have taken place in different years.