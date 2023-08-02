US Retailers: Greening Main Street

Retailers and their suppliers want to know how they perform on carbon and resource efficiency compared with sector peers, and investors want to understand which retailers are leading the charge, or falling behind.

Data on the environmental performance of retailers and their suppliers provide the hard facts to support “green” claims – or refute them. This study looks at 53 retailers in the U.S. based on Trucost’s data on their corporate environmental impacts. The briefing analyzes greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), water and waste impacts. These key environmental issues could be most material to the bottom line. Among the main findings are that suppliers are responsible for 60% of the carbon emissions from 53 U.S. based retailers. Profit risk from carbon costs varies widely among speciality retailers, and food retailers and wholesalers. Retailers that have more resource efficient operations and supply chains than sector peers will be better positioned for rising input costs.