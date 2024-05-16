US regulators grapple with a host of non-rate case dockets

As the energy utility sector continues to evolve, electric resource planning/grid modernization proceedings sit atop the regulatory agendas of utility commissions in the US.

Across the 54 jurisdictions followed by Regulatory Research Associates, 48 separate proceedings featuring electric resource planning/grid modernization matters are under review.

RRA's report, Major utility cases in progress — Pending significant non-rate case activity, highlights these proceedings and a wide spectrum of other issue-specific and broad-based policy proceedings pending before regulators nationwide. It tracks the latest developments in major non-rate cases by jurisdiction and provides a topical index spanning many regulatory topics, as depicted in the graphic below.

Highlights of pending electric resource planning/grid modernization proceedings

A docket pertaining to various resource additions and involving Alabama Power Co. is pending before regulators in Alabama.

In Arizona, several generic dockets regarding resource planning are ongoing, as is a proceeding that includes utility-specific plans.

There are two separate dockets pending in Arkansas that are relevant. One involves grid modernization planning, and the other examines various generation resource additions that Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. proposed.

Resource planning proceedings involving Colorado's large electric utilities are pending before regulators in that state.

In Connecticut, a docket involving distribution system planning is pending.

Washington, DC, regulators are reviewing grid modernization and resource planning dockets.

Three dockets focusing on resource planning and grid modernization projects are pending before regulators in Hawaii.

Regulators in Idaho are examining a resource planning proceeding for Idaho Power Co.

Separate proceedings involving grid plans for Commonwealth Edison Co. and Ameren Illinois Co. are pending before Illinois regulators.

Regulators in Indiana are examining three dockets pertaining to infrastructure investment plans.

Two cases pending dockets before the Iowa Utilities Board involve electric resource planning/grid modernization matters.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission is examining numerous issues, including resource planning criteria, in a broad rulemaking docket. A separate case pertaining to resource planning for Entergy Louisiana LLC is pending before the commission.

In Maine, two proceedings involving electric resource planning/grid modernization are pending before state regulators.

A proceeding involving distribution system planning that touches upon various other topics is pending in Maryland.

Three dockets involving resource planning are pending before the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Minnesota regulators are examining two cases that touch on several regulatory topics, including resource planning.

In a pending docket in Nevada, regulators are examining resource planning rules for Nevada Power Co. and Sierra Pacific Power Co.

In a pending proceeding, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is conducting a legislatively prescribed review that touches upon resource planning matters. A separate case pending before the board involves Jersey Central Power & Light Co.'s infrastructure improvement plan.

Two separate dockets being examined by regulators in New York involve electric resource planning/grid modernization issues.

Regulators in Oregon are reviewing proposed rules regarding electric resource planning in a pending docket.

The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission is reviewing a grid modernization plan and a system reliability procurement plan in separate proceedings.

There are two integrated resource planning dockets pending in South Carolina that involve Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc.

Three dockets before Texas regulators pertain to electric resource planning/grid modernization matters and involve state legislation.

Lastly, two proceedings pending before regulators at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involve resource planning issues.

Other regulatory issues

Major utility cases in progress — Pending significant non-rate case activity

In addition to the above-noted dockets, other topics that feature prominently on the agendas of US utility regulators include renewable energy matters, force majeure events, and alternative regulation issues. Further information regarding these proceedings is contained in the instant report. The information presented therein is based on RRA research and surveys that RRA conducted with large electric and gas investor-owned utilities and public utility commissions regarding state and local proceedings pertaining to generic and utility-specific matters. It also details certain major cases that are pending before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Aside from the non-rate case dockets discussed above, inflation, rising interest rates and expanding utility capital spending plans continue to propel state-level rate case activity across the US. For information regarding rate case proceedings that were pending as of March 12, see RRA's March 20 companion report, "Major energy utility cases in progress in the US — Quarterly update on pending rate cases."

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights produces content for distribution on S&P Capital IQ Pro.

For a complete, searchable listing of RRA's in-depth research and analysis, please go to the S&P Capital IQ Pro Energy Research Library.

For a full listing of past and pending rate cases, rate case statistics and upcoming events, visit the S&P Capital IQ Pro Energy Research Home Page.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.