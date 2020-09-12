US Community Bank M&A To Top $22B In 2020

Lackluster earnings growth, benign credit quality and low interest rates should offer support for another healthy year of U.S. community bank M&A activity.

More community banks looked to merge or sell in 2019 as the combination of higher valuations and challenges to future earnings growth encouraged partnerships. Nearly 260 community banks agreed to hand over the reins in 2019, which saw the most transactions involving community bank targets since 2015. This resulted in the highest level of consolidation activity in the last decade, as measured by the percentage of community banks that agreed to a deal.

Just over 5% of community banks sold or merged in 2019. S&P Global Market Intelligence projects that this measure could rise to 5.35% in 2020, particularly since 2019 was weighed down by weaker valuations early in the year. The first half of 2019 produced the fewest number of community bank deals since the first half of 2013. But activity and bank stock valuations rebounded considerably in the second half of the year, creating a positive trendline heading into 2020.

The aggregate deal value of transactions involving community bank targets fell below $18 billion in 2019 from $22 billion in 2018, but we expect volume to rebound and again eclipse the $22 billion mark in 2020.

Profitability pressures could push more banks to consider deals

Many community banks and their larger counterparts faced pressure on net interest margins as the Federal Reserve pivoted from tightening to easing short-term rates in the second half of 2019. The dynamic put margins in the crosshairs as loan yields moved lower, while many banks struggled to report material decreases in deposit costs.

The lackluster rate environment wreaked havoc on bank stocks in the summer of 2019, pushing the group's price-to-tangible book value multiple to the lowest point in three years. But valuations ultimately recovered as the macroeconomic outlook improved and long-term rates rose, causing the yield curve to steepen.

The SNL U.S. Bank and Thrift Index has tracked the spread between the 10-year Treasury and 3-month Treasury yield fairly closely over the last 18 months. The index fell to an average of 160.5% of tangible book value in August 2019, when the yield curve was inverted. During that month, the spread between yields on the 10-year Treasury and the 3-month bill averaged negative 36 basis points.

The yield curve un-inverted in October and steepened in the months that followed. The bank index followed the move up in the long end of the curve, with the SNL Bank & Thrift Index trading at an average of 189.5% of tangible book value in December, nearly 30 percentage points higher than four months earlier.

There are hopes that the yield curve will steepen further in 2020, which would likely be positive for bank earnings. Economists expect the average yield on the 10-year to rise to 1.95% from the 1.80% level recorded in the second half of 2019 while predicting the fed funds rate could hold steady or even modestly decline, according to The Wall Street Journal's December survey of more than 60 economists. That could support further expansion in bank stocks.

We have assumed that further steepness in the yield curve will result in modest multiple expansion for the bank group and allow many would-be acquirers to retain the recent rebound in their stocks and use the stronger currencies when pursuing deals. While the interest rate outlook is certainly more favorable than it was in the summer, earnings growth should remain hard to come by for many community banks. As we noted in our most recent outlook published in mid-December, funding costs are just beginning to drift lower, while earning-asset yields are likely to decline.

Many institutions have failed to mitigate profitability pressures through stronger loan growth. Early reporters of fourth-quarter earnings have noted continued U.S. consumer strength, and those banks remain fairly optimistic about the broader economy. But the banking industry as a whole has already shown declines in commercial-and-industrial lending for the fourth quarter, and Federal Reserve data indicates that nonfinancial capex growth slowed over the last four quarters through the third quarter of 2019.

Still, there are few signs of credit deterioration coming in the near term. Larger banks that have reported some slippage in asset quality have downplayed any broader economic weakness or credit quality normalization. PNC Financial Services Group Inc., for instance, reported that net charge-offs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter, driven by credit card and auto loans. The company said the increase simply came from a decision a year ago to offer loans to borrowers with weaker credit scores but noted that it shut down the practice about six months ago.

Credit quality still appears strong, and persistently low interest rates will support the current expansion, which stands as the longest on record. That should help alleviate fears of buyers inheriting another institution's problems. Meanwhile, M&A could remain an attractive vehicle for growth, particularly since transactions come with cost savings. Those cuts could offer a path to increase earnings that is less risky than organic growth opportunities at this late stage in the cycle.

Debt markets remain open

Buyers seeking financing to support acquisitions could continue to issue debt at favorable rates. Credit quality should remain benign, limiting the perception of potential default risk, and interest rates are expected to remain relatively low.

Community banks have become regular issuers in the debt markets in recent years. Kroll Bond Rating Agency's launch of bank ratings in 2012 helped community banks more readily issue debt, and many institutions have taken advantage of the Fed's small holding company policy statement, which allows qualifying holding companies to use debt to finance up to 75% of the purchase price of an acquisition.

In the spring of 2015, the Fed expanded the policy statement to raise the asset threshold to $1 billion from $500 million. Many qualifying institutions took advantage to hold greater leverage at their holding companies and downstream funds to their subsidiaries and effectively lower their cost of capital. The Fed again expanded the policy statement in August 2018, raising the asset threshold to $3 billion.

Community banks raised nearly $1 billion through subordinated debt issues in 2019 at a median coupon of just 5.56%. Twenty-five of the 32 sub debt issuances by community banks in 2019 came from institutions with less than $3 billion in assets.

Those banks could use the newfound capital to hunt for targets and bolster earnings growth at a time when growth is harder to find. No doubt any transaction brings risk and some potential acquirers could remain on the sidelines, keeping a watchful eye on an eventual turn in the credit cycle. It seems just as likely, though, that the same concern and uncertainty over the future could encourage others to consider selling, particularly ahead of 2020 election, which could bring notable changes in the regulatory framework.

