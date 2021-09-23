UK Powered by Mega Deals

In Q2 2019, global General Partners’ (GPs’) investment activity within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region decelerated, with the number of entry deals dropping by 18%, to 1,093 — a difference of 299 deals compared to the same quarter last year. At the same time, the number of large deals produced during the quarter – those valued at €1.0bn or more – decreased to only four deals with a total value of €11.8bn,1 compared to seven large deals with a total value of €15.5bn in the previous period.2 This, in turn, resulted in a 14% decline of aggregate capital deployed, from €28.6bn in 2018 to €24.5bn. On the whole, however, deal size proved robust, with the average entry deal size growing by 7% to €35.5m versus €33.3m last year.

Across EMEA targets, the UK claimed the lion’s share of global GPs’ capital, largely boosted by two deals qualifying in the €1.0bn-plus range. These large deals involved acquisitions of equity stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited, for €3.8bn,3 and Quadgas Midco Limited, for €2.3bn, respectively.4 With this, investments received by UK targets soared by 70% to €9.1bn, from €5.3bn in the same period in 2018, despite a 22% decline in the number of deals. Emerging closely behind the UK, the Middle East saw €5.2bn of aggregated capital deployed; however, 67% of this value was a large deal–acquisition of 40% equity stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines - Sole Proprietorship LLC for €3.5bn.5 Surprisingly, only Middle East targets noted a spike in investment activity, ending the quarter with 85 deals — an 11% increase.

On a sector basis, Information Technology (IT) led global GPs’ investment activity, comprising 40% of overall deal count within EMEA. Continuing the momentum observed in previous issues of PEMS (see Issues 20 and 21),6 IT has cemented its place in the top spot, capturing once again a healthy chunk of global GPs’ money. During the second quarter, aggregate capital in IT stood at €7.1bn, a 70% jump from €4.2bn in the same period in 2018. Notwithstanding the impact of the largest closed deal of the quarter, the €3.8bn acquisition of Travelport Worldwide Limited, IT still emerged as the sector capturing the biggest investment allocation.

Aggregate capital realized of global GPs’ on EMEA-based targets plummeted to €19.5bn, a 70% drop compared to €62.7bn in the same period last year. Even removing the single and largest transaction of 2018, which involved the sale of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A for €30.1bn,7 global GPs’ exit activity would still wind up with a 40% decline in aggregate capital realized, to €31.9bn. Deal count activity also crumbled with just 172 deals, a 46% drop from the previous period, or 145 fewer deals. It is worth noting that French-based targets, namely Antelliq Corporation, ParexGroup SA, and eFront S.A., dominated the notable large deals of the period.

Value Apparent in Cross-border Targets

EMEA-based GPs’ global investment deals felt a 10% dip in new capital deployed, from €45.0bn in Q2 2018 to €40.6bn in Q2 2019. The number of entry deals also declined to 1,352 deals, a difference of 106 deals, representing a 7% drop from the previous period.

A closer look at the composition of EMEA-based GPs’ transactions shows local targets dominating over cross-border targets, constituting more than 75% of overall deal count. However, a comparison of average entry deal size indicates that cross-border targets received an average of €85.9m, twice more than the €24.0m allocated to local targets.

Perceived value of cross-border targets to EMEA-based GPs resulted in a rise of aggregate capital deployed in these regions by 14% (from €21.9bn to €24.9bn), and a 17% growth in number of deals (from 288 in the same period in 2018 to 337). In addition, the largest deals in both periods involved cross-border targets, Ant Financial Services Group in Asia,8 and The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. in North America.9 Local targets, on the other hand, ended the quarter with a 32% drop in aggregate capital, from €23.1bn in 2018 to only €15.7bn, and a 13% decline in number of deals, to 1,015.

Continuing the momentum observed over the past two quarters, North American targets won the largest share in EMEA-based GPs’ investments, capturing €20.8bn across 237 deals compared to only €6.7bn across 216 deals in the same period last year. A huge component of this value was the acquisition of The Ultimate Software Group for €9.6bn.

From a sector view, EMEA-based GPs closely resembled global GPs’ investment preference in the IT sector. Aggregate new money won by IT totalled €16.1bn versus €17.5bn in previous period across the same number of deals. Trailing behind was the Industrials sector, which secured €6.7bn new money across 146 deals, versus €5.6bn across 159 deals in Q2 2018.

Divestment activity of EMEA-based GPs dwindled significantly as deal count dipped by 47%, from 334 to only 176 deals in the quarter. Aggregate capital realized stood at €79.5bn; however, making up 39% of this value is a single exit deal that saw Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. acquired for €30.7bn. After removing the outlier transaction, however, aggregate capital realized would have still plummeted more than two-fold to only €23.1bn versus €48.8bn in 2018.

A detailed look at the investment activity of EMEA-based VCs reveals a 67% surge in aggregate capital deployed globally, from only €4.6bn in Q2 2018 to €7.7bn, despite a 10% decrease in the number of deals to 734. Here also North American targets dominated, amassing more than half of the new money for a total allocation of €3.9bn across 123 deals. VCs also increased their investments in EMEA-based targets by 10% to €3.7bn compared to €3.2bn in 2018. However, the number of deals declined 21% to 589, a difference of 154 deals versus the previous period. Surprisingly, global VCs invested heavily in Nordic targets, with aggregate capital deployed in this region soaring by 58% to €1.1bn, compared to €299.7m in 2018. A €883.5m10 deal involving Northvold AB’s equity round of funding was a significant factor in this increase.

