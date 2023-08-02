 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/trend-continues-carbon-disclosure-target-setting-supply-chains-north-america content esgSubNav
The Trend Continues: Carbon Disclosure, Target Setting, and Supply Chains in North America
Trucost analyzed the disclosures of nearly 500 North American companies which responded to the 2016 CDP climate change questionnaire.

More North American companies are addressing more types of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with greater precision than ever before.

Management and target setting also continue to grow, leading some companies to reduce their impacts and align with global agreements such as the Paris Agreement on climate change. But many companies still have a narrow lens on GHG emissions, obscuring their most significant emission sources across the value chain. By measuring their value chain emissions, companies will not only benefit from a robust picture of GHG risks and opportunities, they will also be able to publish science-based management targets reflecting their commitment to reduce emissions to the level needed to align with 2°C limits on global warming. As government commitments to minimize emissions strengthen and demands from stakeholders —including customers, investors and NGOs—continue to increase, companies will need to better understand and manage ‘what matters most’, especially those far behind their sector leaders.