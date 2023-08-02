The wheels are in motion on electric vehicle cost recovery efforts in California

The following post was written by research groups within our Energy offering, including Regulatory Research Associates, or RRA. For further information on the full reports, please request a call.

No other state has been as active in expanding the market for electric vehicles, or EVs, as California, which leads the nation in both number of EVs on the road and EV charging infrastructure locations. To help meet the state’s aggressive greenhouse gas emission reduction goals, Gov. Jerry Brown set a goal of five million EVs by 2030 and 250,000 EV charging stations by 2025. Yet, widespread consumer acceptance of EVs has been slow to take effect. Roughly 187,000 customers have applied for EV rebates through California’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, and only 12,803 publicly accessible charging ports are available statewide.

To help increase EV market penetration, state lawmakers passed key legislation in 2015 codifying the state’s clean energy goals and requiring the California Public Utilities Commission, or PUC, to promote widespread transportation electrification. Under PUC direction, California’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, or IOUs, Pacific Gas and Electric, or PG&E, Southern California Edison, or SCE, and San Diego Gas and Electric, or SDG&E, have filed applications supporting projects and investments to accelerate widespread EV usage. The IOUs are currently implementing pilot programs to install additional infrastructure to support EV charging at multiunit dwellings, workplaces and public destinations.

California’s utilities are poised to benefit from the incremental electricity demand that a growing market for EVs represents. They could also, however, benefit from rate base growth, as some new EV infrastructure is capitalized and realized in consumer rates. With various models of charging station ownership becoming available statewide and incentive payments or refunds for installing infrastructure being required by the PUC, the matter of infrastructure cost recovery by IOUs is central to analyzing the market and its impact on investors and ratepayers. In this report, Regulatory Research Associates, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence, identifies the EV infrastructure projects underway in California and the cost recovery mechanisms accorded IOUs by the PUC.

Statewide, more than $1 billion has been authorized for investment in EV infrastructure, education and outreach programs and for monitoring and evaluating the various projects. Evaluation will determine if the utilities’ investments meet the stated purpose of accelerating widespread transportation electrification, reducing the dependence upon petroleum, meeting air quality standards and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Of the projects authorized by the PUC to meet the requirements of the 2015 legislation, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle charging programs garnered the lions’ share of this year’s funding authorizations. PG&E and SCE, combined, plan to invest nearly $590 million over the next several years to support fleets of buses, trucks and similar vehicles with infrastructure at municipal bus transit depots, warehouses and seaports across their service territories. Diesel vehicles in particular have been a major contributor to California’s poor air quality.

Over a five-year period, PG&E plans to support make-ready installations at a minimum of 700 sites, supporting the electrification of at least 6,500 medium- and heavy-duty fleet vehicles. SCE plans to invest in make-ready installations at a minimum of 870 sites to support the electrification of at least 8,490 medium- or heavy-duty fleet vehicles. Both PG&E and SCE must ensure that participants in their infrastructure programs maintain and operate their purchased EV equipment for at least 10 years.

In the residential space, SDG&E is moving ahead with the largest investment among major state utilities in charging infrastructure. In May, the PUC authorized $137 million for SDG&E to install up to 60,000 Level 2 chargers at single family or small multiunit residences for customers who have recently purchased an EV, with at least 25% deployed to customers in disadvantaged communities. However, while SDG&E had requested customer choice of either utility owned or customer-owned charging stations, the commission disallowed utility ownership of any customer-side charging infrastructure.

The Clean Energy and Pollution Reduction Act of 2015 provides that transportation electrification investments proposed by a utility can be recovered through a reasonable cost-recovery mechanism if they do not unfairly compete with nonutility enterprises, include performance accountability measures and are in the interest of ratepayers.

SDG&E, PG&E and SCE plan to create a new balancing account to record approved project costs and revenues and ensure that under or over collections are reflected annually in distribution rates. Whether the utility can roll investments into rate base and earn a return depends upon their categorization as either capital or expense. Our report examines individual projects authorized for investor-owned utilities and their approved rate-making treatment.

