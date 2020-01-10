The UK's And Germany's Box Office Revenue Disappeared In Week 12 Of 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

On 16 March, 2020, (the first day of Week 12) the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised against non-essential travel and contact with others, as well as to avoid pubs, clubs and theaters. Later in the week on 20 March, 2020, he ordered all pubs, cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters to close. These announcements led to the UK box office generating under $1,000 in Week 12, according to the OPUS data. In Germany on 16 March, 2020, the Federal Government in Bonn reached an agreement to close all the movie theaters; the Week 12 box office figure there amounted to just under $40,000 (Source: OPUS). The events in other countries across the globe and the extensive news coverage discouraged movie enthusiasts from out-of-home viewing. The box office revenue started declining in Week 9, when compared to 2019, and really plummeted in Week 10 and Week 11 in both the UK and Germany. Maybe As of 6 May, 2020, the movie theaters remain closed in both the UK and Germany; there is no clear timeline for the re-opening.