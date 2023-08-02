The State of Green Business 2019

Each year, the State of Green Business report looks at 10 key trends and dozens of metrics to assess the progress companies are making to address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The report is produced through a partnership between sustainability intelligence provider GreenBiz and Trucost. It comprises the annual State of Green Business Index, a review of trends in sustainability performance over the last five years for the largest 500 companies in the United States, as well as the largest 1,200 companies globally.

Among the 10 key trends discussed are how green loans can offer a lower cost of capital, increasing investor-and business-led led disclosure of forward-looking financial metrics on climate risk, the impact of extending science-based targets to broader environmental impacts, and the revival of reuse culture.