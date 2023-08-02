The Norwegian State’s Direct Ownership of Companies – Climate Related Risks

There is a clear business case for companies to take action to mitigate and adapt to the risks of climate change in order to minimize the financial consequences for shareholders and customers. Investors can assist by engaging with companies it owns to encourage best practice on carbon management and adopt more sustainable business models.

The Norwegian government as owner believes it to be essential for companies in its portfolio to develop a sound understanding of the climate change risks they are facing, as set out in the Meld. St. 27 (2013–2014) Report to the Storting (White Paper) Diverse and Value-creating Ownership (Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, 2014). The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries (NFD), in cooperation with five other ministries, commissioned Trucost to undertake this study to help it understand how the state as owner is exposed to the risks of climate change through its partial or full ownership of the 37 companies chosen for this study. Trucost was also asked to assess how the companies meet the government’s expectations in regard to climate and environment. Based on the government’s expectations of companies owned partially or fully by the state as described in the white paper, Trucost developed five key themes which formed a framework to analyse the companies: performance, transparency, risk understanding, risk reduction, and opportunity.