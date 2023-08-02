The Carbon Scorecard

By publishing the carbon footprints of major equity indices across the globe, the S&P Dow Jones Indices Carbon Scorecard stands as a barometer for the carbon efficiency of the markets today and the direction of travel for the economy.

The report reflects the market sentiment for transparency and demonstrates the range of metrics that market participants now use to understand carbon risk and opportunities for green growth. It also shows market participants how these metrics can be applied to build climate-resilient portfolios, regardless of style factor or geography. This study includes the S&P Global 1200 and subsets thereof, the S&P United Kingdom, the S&P/IFCI (emerging markets), the S&P 500 Growth, and the S&P 500 Value. The S&P Carbon Efficient, S&P Carbon Efficient Select, and S&P Fossil Fuel Free Indices and their relative carbon footprints are compared with those of their respective benchmark indices.