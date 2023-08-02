TEEB for Business Brazil

This study, coordinated by Conservation International (CI-Brazil), recommends that companies should understand and incorporate into decision making the economic value of biodiversity and ecosystems services in order to pursue more sustainable ways of doing business.

The study compared the environmental value of different agricultural practices for producing palm oil and soybean. The assessment was based on pilot studies carried out by cosmetics company Natura Cosmeticos S.A. and agricultural products firm Monsanto on plantations in Brazil. All business and agricultural activities rely on services provided by the environment such as raw materials, energy, water and a stable climate. Companies that use these services unsustainably are damaging the means to create wealth and continuing prosperity for all. Companies that use environmental valuation alongside traditional financial accounting can understand and reduce their exposure to these risks. Companies that embed environmental value can identify opportunities to reduce costs and develop more sustainable business models.