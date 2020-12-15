TalkingPoints: Samsung SDI’s Experience of Publishing a TCFD Report

 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/talkingpoints-samsung-sdis-experience-of-publishing-a-tcfd-report content
The Financial Stability Board formed the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to help companies understand what type of insights financial markets need to inform better decisions. Without the right information, investors may incorrectly price or value assets, leading to a misallocation of capital.

Li, Senior Professional at Samsung SDI provides his personal perspectives on the road to publishing a TCFD report.

